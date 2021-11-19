NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed after a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage on Friday morning.
Police said Lorraine Donham, 83, a passenger in a Subaru Outback driven by her husband, Fred Donham Jr., 90, died, when the Subaru was attempting to turn left onto Frist Boulevard when it collided with a Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Police said the Tundra had the green light at the time of the crash. Police said Fred Donham Jr. did not remember what happened. Both Lorraine and Fred Donham were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Lorraine died.
Police said all the occupants, including the driver of the Tundra, were wearing seatbelts and did not indicate any signs of impairments. The driver of the Tundra was issued a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.