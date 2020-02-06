NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was killed in a two-car crash at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Bellshire Drive on Wednesday morning.
Police said Chantle Hambrick, 49, was killed in the crash.
The preliminary investigation showed that Hambrick, who was driving a Pontiac SUV, was attempting to turn left from Bellshire Drive onto Brick Church Pike when she was struck by a northbound Dodge pickup truck driven by James Brooks, 25. Hambrick, who had a stop sign, pulled out in front of the pickup.
Hambrick was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died.
Police said the contributing factor to the crash appeared to be Hambrick’s failure to yield the right of way. There was no evidence of alcohol-drug involvement at the scene.
