NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman originally from Nashville reported missing in Nashville may be headed back to Middle Tennessee.
Victoria Marie Johnson, 30, was reported missing from Neptune Beach, FL. She is believed to be in Knoxville, TN, after purchasing a bus ticket to Crossville, TN, according to family.
Neptune Beach Police said Johnson was last seen at the Red Roof Inn on April 25. She was seen at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Jacksonville, FL, on April 24. She approached a cab, ticket counter and boarded a bus to Orlando, according to the police department. Stops along the way included St. Augustine, FL, and Daytona Beach, FL.
Neptune Beach Police said a family member who reported Johnson missing said she has a history of mental illness.
If you have information about Johnson's whereabouts, call local police or the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413.
#NBPD is requesting assistance in locating missing person, Victoria Marie Johnson, last seen at the Red Roof Inn, 1401 Atlantic Blvd., on 04/25/20. A family member reported she has a history of mental illness & has active ex-parte order for an involuntary mental assessment. pic.twitter.com/fywgbWWXgc— Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) April 29, 2020
Missing Person Victoria Johnson;On 04/24/20 Johnson was seen at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Jacksonville. She approached a cab, ticket counter, & and boarded a bus to #Orlando. Stops along the way included St. Augustine & #DaytonaBeach.If spotted, please call us @9042702413 pic.twitter.com/CEe41bJKD0— Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) April 30, 2020
