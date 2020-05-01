Victoria Johnson - 5/1/20
 

Victoria Johnson, originally from Nashville, was reported missing in Neptune Beach, FL. She is believed to have bought a bus ticket to Crossville.

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman originally from Nashville reported missing in Nashville may be headed back to Middle Tennessee.

Victoria Marie Johnson, 30, was reported missing from Neptune Beach, FL. She is believed to be in Knoxville, TN, after purchasing a bus ticket to Crossville, TN, according to family.

Neptune Beach Police said Johnson was last seen at the Red Roof Inn on April 25. She was seen at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Jacksonville, FL, on April 24. She approached a cab, ticket counter and boarded a bus to Orlando, according to the police department. Stops along the way included St. Augustine, FL, and Daytona Beach, FL.

Neptune Beach Police said a family member who reported Johnson missing said she has a history of mental illness.

If you have information about Johnson's whereabouts, call local police or the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413.

 
 
 

