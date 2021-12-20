NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 28-year-old woman was found lying on Lincoln Street early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to her head.
Police found the woman lying in the street just after 6 a.m. Detectives are working to determine the motive and identify the person who shot her.
Police did not identify the victim, who has critical injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
