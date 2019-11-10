NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
A woman was killed crossing Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday night after being struck by a motorcycle, according to police.
Police said the woman was crossing the road with a shopping cart near 2761 Murfreesboro Pike when a motorcycle struck her. She was fatally injured.
The motorcycle driver received non-life threatening injuries and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the driver may have been intoxicated. The DUI unit is investigating.
