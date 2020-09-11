NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured after a car crashed into two apartment buildings in Antioch.
Cleanup is underway at the the Villages of Meadowood Apartments after a car crashed into the buildings on Rice Road.
At least two people impacted were at home when the crash occurred.
Neighbors told News 4 the woman driving went over the curb going forwarded and then reversed striking both buildings.
“My wife and I were in the other room sitting there enjoying coffee. All of the sudden there was a big ole boom and the whole building shook,” Doug McCool said. “It was enough to say it was a 10 o’clock wake up.”
The couple said they are in good spirits and are thankful no one was hurt.
News 4 reached out to Metro Police, who said they have no information to share with us, they are working on the incident report.
