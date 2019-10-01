NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman believed to have been drunk or impaired has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a crash Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a Nashville man, police said in a news release.

Jessie Patton, 60, was driving his Nissan Altima east on Lebanon Pike around 2:15 p.m. when Kathryn McGlasson is accused to crossing over into his lane of traffic in her Mitsubishi Diamante and striking him head-on.

Patton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Officers reported they observed indicators of impairment on the part of McGlasson, 39. A bottle of over the counter sleeping pills was recovered from the car. She smelled of alcohol and had blood shot, watery eyes.

She was initially charged with vehicular assault, implied consent, driving on a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance and driving on expired tags.

At the time of Patton’s death on Friday night, she was free on $13,750 bond. Charges against her were amended and she was taken into custody on Tuesday.