NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A woman charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a crash in June has pled not guilty during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Brittnie Woodruff, 29, is accused of stealing a truck from a work site and then crashing into a parked vehicle, pulling Christopher Slaughter, 61, beneath the truck. Slaughter died at the scene.

Woodruff was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide-intoxication, theft of vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and leaving the scene of a fatal accident last week by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

After she crashed into Slaughter, Woodruff was accused of fleeing the scene and striking another vehicle before she was stopped by nearby citizens.

Woodruff reportedly stole the work truck she used in the crash from a nearby construction site.

Officials said they took a blood sample from her because of her slow, slurred speech. There was also evidence of drug involvement recovered from the scene.