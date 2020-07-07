NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of man at the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive who responded to an online escort ad in February.
Police said Britany Lynn Foster, 21, has been charged in connection to the death of Joshua Ryan Steele, 27, on Feb. 5.
The investigation showed Steele contacted Foster from an online escort ad and asked her to come to his room.
Police said Steele, of Joelton, had checked into the motel around 10:25 p.m. Officers were called to the motel around 11:20 after Steele was found lying in the parking lot. He died at the scene.
Evidence showed that Steele had gotten into an argument without someone at the threshold of his second floor room. The argument continued on the upper balcony. Steele was able to get to the west side of the parking lot before he collapsed.
During the course of the investigation, Foster was identified by police as the woman pictured in the online ad. During the execution of a search warrant at Foster's apartment, a pistol was recovered from a master bedroom closet. A cell phone was also seized. A forensic analysis of the phone showed communication from Steele on the night of Feb. 5.
Bond has been set at $500,000 for Foster.
