NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on domestic assault charges scratching and pulling her boyfriend’s hair and telling him, “You’re not a real man, a real man would know how to play pool,” according to court records.
Metro Police said Katherine Larson, 51, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for scratching at her boyfriend’s face and pulling his hair.
Police were called to a home on Heron Pointe Drive on March 22 on a possible domestic disturbance call.
Larson told police that her boyfriend had been beating her all day, but police did not see any signs of injury. She could not provide the officers her name or phone number because she was intoxicated.
The boyfriend flagged down police and said they had gone out to celebrate her birthday and had been drinking. He said she was belittling him throughout the day stating, “You’re not a real man, a real man would know how to play pool.”
Police said the victim was trying to leave and when he was assaulted by Larson. The victim showed police a video that showed her scratching at the victim’s face as well as pulling his hair. The video showed Larson provoking the victim and continued to prevent him from leaving.
The victim had a visible injury to his ear and neck with red swelling and dried blood, according to the affidavit.
The boyfriend said he did not want Larson to go to jail, he just wanted her to leave for the night.
Police determined she was the aggressor and arrested her.
