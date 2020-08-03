NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Imagine grieving the loss of a loved one due to coronavirus while battling the virus yourself.
Mia Buntin shared her family’s story hoping it will serve as a reminder about how serious the coronavirus can be.
Buntin’s mother died just hours after she herself was admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas Midtown for COVID-19.
Butin spoke with News4, even while on an oxygen tank, determined to send a message to others about how serious COVID-19 is.
“I watched numerous interviews of people telling their stories, losing their loved one, and I have to tell the story of my mother,” said Buntin.
It’s a story that starts with resilience.
“She was a survivor through many health issues through her life and a very strong lady,” said Buntin.
After surviving a kidney transplant and dementia. Buntin’s 76-year-old mother Gloria spend six days inside the hospital before losing her battle to COVID-19.
Mia Buntin didn’t even get a proper goodbye.
“Watching my mother pass away on Zoom is catastrophic,” she said. “She heard us. She did have tears come out of her eyes. That gave me my peace.”
Now as Buntin battles the disease herself, she’s still not quite sure how they contracted the virus because they left the house only for grocery shopping and her mother’s doctors’ appointments.
“I just want people to understand COVID is everywhere,” said Buntin. “There’s not enough gloves, there’s not enough Clorox that can stop this.”
Buntin said she remains faithful and hopes others will too.
“We all just have to realize this is our new normal,” she said. “You just have to adjust and stay prayerful.”
Buntin’s father has also tested positive for the coronavirus, but she said he is asymptomatic.
