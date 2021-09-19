NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was charged with assault after threatening a Metro Police officer and trying to grab the officer inside his car.
Metro Police Officer Cory Stratton said he heard a woman yelling while sitting in an Eighth Avenue South parking lot. As the yelling became louder, Stratton saw Amy Dobrzykowski walking south on the sidewalk. Stratton reversed his cruiser to give more space to let the woman pass. Instead, Dobrzykowski changed her direction and began walking toward the officer.
When Stratton attempted to talk to Dobrzykowski, she yelled, “I’ll get you, motherf**ker!” according to court documents. Dobrzykowski lunged through the open window and began grabbing and scratching the officer.
After Stratton and another officer were able to detain Dobrzykowski, she continued to resist and scratched Stratton’s right wrist, leaving a small abrasion. Throughout the entire incident, Dobrzykowski continued to yell saying she was going to cut Stratton.
