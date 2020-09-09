NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested overnight after she was wanted for vehicular homicide charges stemming from a crash back in March.
Metro Police say 29-year-old Derrica Johnson was the front seat passenger as 25-year-old Robert McMutuary drove her Chevrolet Impala on March 21st with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.
The Impala crossed over the double yellow line on Haywood Lane and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
Edward Wilkins Jr., 62, was riding in the back seat of the Impala at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
McMutuary is jailed on vehicular homicide by intoxication and multiple counts of vehicular homicide charges. The two occupants in the Altima were not critically injured.
Earlier last week, police asked the public for help to find Johnson. She was wanted for allegedly allowing McMutuary to drive her Impala while drunk.
