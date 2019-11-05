NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder last month at a Nashville motel.

Metro Police said Lakeisha Ann Congo, 28, was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Seventh Avenue North.

She is accused in the fatal shooting on Oct. 27 of Sherri Assele, 47, at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Police found Assele suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck in the motel’s parking lot just after 3 p.m.

Police said the shooting took place as the result of a dispute between the two women. They had been staying at the hotel in separate rooms.