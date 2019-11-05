NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder last month at a Nashville motel.
Metro Police said Lakeisha Ann Congo, 28, was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Seventh Avenue North.
She is accused in the fatal shooting on Oct. 27 of Sherri Assele, 47, at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.
Police found Assele suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck in the motel’s parking lot just after 3 p.m.
Police said the shooting took place as the result of a dispute between the two women. They had been staying at the hotel in separate rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.