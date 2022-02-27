NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested Friday night at the airport after becoming upset about a lost bag.
Metro Nashville Airport Police officers were called to the baggage claim area at 6:11 p.m. because an irate passenger was yelling at American Airlines employees.
According to court records, Elizabeth Dummermuth, 41, was shouting at the American Airlines agents about a lost bag. Officers attempted to calm Dummermuth down, but she started getting louder, cursing and creating a scene in the crowded baggage claim area. Dummermuth was warned if she did not stop her current behavior she would be arrested. She then got in the face of an officer while screaming.
She was released after posting bond. She is set to appear in court on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.