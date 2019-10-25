NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman almost lost her finger after being attacked outside her home, according to court documents.
Police said the woman was arguing with a man on her front porch. That’s when his girlfriend attacked the woman from behind, punching and then biting down on her finger.
The report said the woman almost lost her finger when the bite became infected and she had to have surgery.
The attacker, Princess Douglas, was arrested on Thursday.
