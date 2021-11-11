NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Witnesses described Thursday afternoon’s high-speed police chase as frightening. Some in Lebanon said they were on the road when they saw the suspect fly by with dozens of police cars following. It is unclear at this point where the chase began, but witnesses told News 4 that they were trying to turn on to Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon when the suspect sped right by Southside Elementary. “It was crowded because school had just let out and that road was busy and sleek in the pouring rain,” witness Lisa Cowen said. “It was a bad, bad, bad situation. Very bad.”

Metro Police have arrested a man suspected of multiple carjackings and robberies in Nashville over the past 12 to 18 hours. Police said Jesse Rucker, 32, is believed to have committed four carjackings, five business robberies and three personal robberies between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jesse Rucker, 32, is believed to have committed 4 carjackings, 5 business robberies & 3 personal robberies btwn 11:30 p.m. Wed & 2:30 p.m. today. He will be charged with multiple felony counts tonight. Federal authorities are aware & federal prosecution is likely. pic.twitter.com/Ut5Ei88FP1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 11, 2021

He was arrested after a pursuit in Davidson and Wilson County after he crashed a carjacked SUV on Interstate 40 at the Wilson County line, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said Rucker drove at speeds of 100 mph before crashing on I-40. Police said he crashed in the westbound lanes and jumped the median and dropped his gun.

Rucker will be charged with multiple felony charges on Thursday night. Police said federal authorities are aware and federal prosecution is likely.

This dangerous carjacker drove at speeds of 100 mph. After crashing on I-40 west, he jumped the median & dropped his gun. He is believed responsible for at least 10 carjacking & robberies over the past 24 hours. Thanks to our Wilson Co partners & @THPNashville for assisting. pic.twitter.com/EjGeQrJeDQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 11, 2021

Mount Juliet Police reported another person has been arrested on I-40 West after pointing a gun at someone in the backed up traffic caused by the crash.