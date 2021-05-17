NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a return to normalcy, more people are returning to the office.
According to the International Workplace Group, they’re seeing a demand for office space that’s on par with 2019.
The company manages and leases office space at 12 different locations throughout the Nashville area and worldwide.
“We have centers that are already above 90% occupancy. I think a lot of people are finding it hard to focus at home and when you come into an office space that is set up to be productive they find they are getting more done,” said Ashley Wigand, area sales manager at International Workplace Group.
Wigand said some are turning to hybrid options to rent out office space.
“If they still want to work at home, they can come in and touch base in a private office or we have memberships or virtual offices to give clients in the ability to come in and use a certain amount of days,” said Wigand. “I’ve seen a lot of small businesses, self-starters, all the way to Fortune 500 companies coming back needing office space.”
Rosemary Rikal works for a mortgage company.
She said they have been leasing out space since the end of last summer.
“We actually just have two offices here,” said Rikal. “For the most part our loan officers are staying in the field and so they come in the office when they book appointments with clients.”
Wigand said their most popular office are in the downtown Nashville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.