NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we continue to deal with this week’s winter storms, car experts told News4 about what type of damage you can do to your car when driving in the ice and snow.
When law enforcement and clean-up crews say stay off the road during weather events, it’s for your safety.
Car repair shops said you should think about it as a way to keep your car safe and save money.
Technicians at Midas in west Nashville said you should be driving slowly, and you should have drive in a lower gear.
Besides running the risk of an accident, drivers could damage what’s underneath your car, and mechanics said almost all the important parts of a car is under it.
Damages to parts underneath your car could cost you hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.
“If you get into a snow drive or black ice, you could obviously lose your breaks,” said Midas technician Garrett Lance.
This winter storm is almost behind us, but car technicians said you might also want to think about what type of tires you have on your vehicle.
News4 has more tips on car safety on News4 at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.