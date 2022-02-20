NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second annual Winter Popup Shop was held Saturday at Venue 109 in Madison.
The event celebrates Black History Month and helps area small businesses.
More than 30 small Black-owned businesses sold their goods and services at the event.
“Today we’re bringing together 30 vendors, so people can come out and shop, you can get a massage, you can get something to eat, you can also network with all the vendors, and it’s all in celebration of Black history,” Latonja Welch Smith, one of the event’s organizers, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.