NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee football team has been selected to represent the state in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL.
The Flow, a team based in Wilson County, received an invitation to the games during the Special Olympics Tennessee Music City Blitz Flag Football Tournament on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
The Flow played a team from Maury County in an exhibition game before the tournament began with five divisions, including the Battle of the Badges division.
Teams participating in the tournament raised at least $1,500 for Tennessee Special Olympics.
Teams from Maury and Wilson counties participated in an exhibition game at the Special Olympics Tennessee Music City Blitz Flag Football Tournament at Nissan Stadium.
The Flow flag football team will represent Tennessee in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
