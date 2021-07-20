NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Smoke that will be blown in from the Canadian wildfires have prompted a Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville and Clarksville areas on Wednesday.

A Code Orange air quality alert for particulate matter means ground level particulate matter concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Air Quality Alert map

The general public is not likely to be affected. People with lung disease, including asthma, active adults and children are most affected by ground level ozone. Individuals in the groups should consider cutting back or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until air quality improves. If you are sensitive to air pollution, check with your doctor for more specific steps you should take on air alert days.

Active children and adults and people with a respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Air Quality Alert - Reduce trips

Steps you can take to reduce air pollution:

Lose the car keys: Share a ride to work or use public transportation. Bring your lunch or walk to lunch instead of getting in your car.

Share a ride to work or use public transportation. Bring your lunch or walk to lunch instead of getting in your car. Drive smart: Combine errands, skip the drive thru, limit engine idling and avoid rush hour.

Combine errands, skip the drive thru, limit engine idling and avoid rush hour. Don’t get fired up in the yard: Avoid using gas-powered yard equipment and save the grilling for another day.

This air quality alert can include predicted high levels of ozone, fine particle pollution (PM2.5), or both. The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Middle Tennessee, so reschedule or cut back on outdoor activities, particularly during these times. Active children, active adults and people with respiratory diseases are the most vulnerable.