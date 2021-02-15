NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If there’s a sidewalk in front of your home, who is responsible to clear it – you or the city?
In most cases, it’s the responsibility of the homeowners to clear the sidewalk.
Nashville leaders told News4 when it comes to snow and sleet, it’s up to the property owner to clear a path if you want it. There is a Nashville city ordinance that covers it.
There are exceptions if you live in an apartment or condo complex.
Often homeowners can be held liable if someone is injured walking on a sidewalk in front of your house. It’s the city’s responsibility if the sidewalk is damaged, that’s not up to the homeowner to fix.
If you’re out walking your dog, just remember there’s not a whole lot people can do to clear the sidewalks right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.