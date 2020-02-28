NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
A new grocery store opened for business in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.
Whole Foods held its grand opening for its new location at 1202 Broadway.
Residents who live close to the store are excited to have it nearby.
“I’m so excited that it’s literally half a mile away from where I live,” said Jourdan Ryston. “I can walk here, especially when it gets nicer out, and I’m about to have a baby so I’m going to push the baby stroller and get all my Whole Foods and have a great time.”
The store will be open every day from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
