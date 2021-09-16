Keiontay Bell

Keiontay Bell has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds by Metro Police.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Whites Creek High School student was arrested Thursday morning for carrying a handgun on school grounds, Metro Police announced Thursday afternoon.

Just after 7 a.m. school staff conducted a search after receiving information that the suspect, Keiontay Bell, 18, often carried guns. Staff found a loaded Taurus G-3 9mm handgun in the senior’s backpack along with 17 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, Bell told school staff he took the weapon from a younger child when he previously lived in Columbia, TN, and needed it for protection in his current neighborhood.

Bell was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

This was the third gun reported found in a Metro School by police this week and at least the second gun found at Whites Creek High during the current school year.

Student charged with taking loaded gun to school Monday
Junior at Pearl Cohn High School caught with loaded gun
SRO finds loaded gun in student's backpack at Whites Creek High
 

