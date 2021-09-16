NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Whites Creek High School student was arrested Thursday morning for carrying a handgun on school grounds, Metro Police announced Thursday afternoon.
Just after 7 a.m. school staff conducted a search after receiving information that the suspect, Keiontay Bell, 18, often carried guns. Staff found a loaded Taurus G-3 9mm handgun in the senior’s backpack along with 17 rounds of ammunition.
According to police, Bell told school staff he took the weapon from a younger child when he previously lived in Columbia, TN, and needed it for protection in his current neighborhood.
Bell was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.
This was the third gun reported found in a Metro School by police this week and at least the second gun found at Whites Creek High during the current school year.
