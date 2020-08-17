NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville black business owner, who worked his way from the ground up, is offering a helping hand to others.
Jason Ridgel, who owns Guidance Whiskey, said there is a lack of diversity when it comes to the ownership of whiskey companies.
“Why are we not in this space. For as much as we consume, why are we not represented as suppliers in that industry? So, I decided to give it a try,” Ridgel said.
Ridgel launched Guidance Whiskey in 2018 and is one of a handful of black-owned whiskey brands headquartered in Tennessee.
The Tennessee State University alum said starting his own spirit line wasn’t easy, even with guidance from a friend
“It took a while to find a distillery that would actually work with us and let us design the taste profile that we wanted,” Ridgel said. “So that path to entry, that roadblock to entry, I wanted to lower it for everyone coming behind us.”
Ridgel said he wanted to guide with his whiskey.
“We’ve been getting overwhelming emails and calls and businesses, people that want to start their own brand,” Ridgel said. “I’m like look, we are here to help. So now that has become a mantra. It’s almost become like my life’s work and I wasn’t even expecting it.”
Even though he is just starting out, Ridgel said he is supporting black-owned businesses.
“Local distro is one of the first places we were able to do tasting for our brand,” Ridgel said. “Being able to support them, they support us its being full circle.”
Ridgel explained what’s next for Guidance Whiskey.
“We really want to finish this year helping about 7 other brands launch and we have a special whiskey tea which is a partnership with another local business...we’re coming,” Ridgel said. “You open the door we are definitely coming.”
