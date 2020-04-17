When will Nashville return to normal? Too early to predict at this time

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When will Nashville return to normal, the city that was named "The It City" by The New York Times?

City officials said during a press conference on Friday it's hard to say when the city will return to normal.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a plan to begin reopening the country's economy beginning on May 1, earlier in some states not as seriously affected by the coronavirus.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced with the other mayor's of the state's largest cities - Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga - the formation of a task force that will work together on planning the reopening of the state's economy. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee former a similar task force with state leaders.

"We will be considering how to reopen the economy is phases," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force. "We will work with businesses to make sure this is a safe and coordinated effort."

The model released on Thursday by Vanderbilt suggests the Nashville area is succeeding in flattening the curve.

"The Vanderbilt model suggests the virus transmission rate has fallen below a rate of 1, effectively shrinking the outbreak," said Cooper. "When it drops below 1, the virus is disappearin from our community. It suggests people aren't passing the virus to one another. It's the best evidence that social distancing is working and we're on the right path."

The transmission rate for Nashville and Middle Tennessee doesn't suggest that the area will reopen for business on May 1.

"It will be heavily determined by the transmission number at the end of April. We cannot predict that right now," said Cooper. "Fully reopening is a long-term effort and will require a long-term change in our daily habits."

Thousands of people crowd Lower Broadway on Friday and Saturday nights. When will events like the CMA Festival, Fourth of July fireworks and New Year's Eve celebration that draw hundreds of thousands of people to the downtown area be able to resume.

"One day, when there is a vaccine widely available in an year to 18 months," said Cooper.

The reopening of Broadway will depend on how Nashville does on the earlier phases of reopening.

"We must have a new strategy in place to do it in phases, an introduction of new public health practices," said Cooper. "We must protect employers and customers."

Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, suggests a vaccine could irradicate coronavirus similar to the measles vaccine.

"As we begin to make plans to reopen, let's consider the science," said Hildreth. "The vaccination was able to irradicate the virus.

"Vaccination is one method. The other method is to allow the virus to spread freely through the community, lettin some live and some die. That's not the measure we want to take, which is why we must remain vigilant in social distancing until a vaccination becomes fully available."

They all warn if Nashville reopens too quickly, the possibility of a COVID-19 surge returns.

"You have to depend on the science. If we open too quickly, we'll be right back where we are right now," said Hildreth.

Officials warn not to rest on the laurels of the Vanderbilt report. Social distancing is still important to keep the disease from spreading.

"State the court. Please remain at home. Cover your face," urged Cooper.

"This is not the time to let up," said Jahangir. "Enjoy the success, but stay focused on the game plan."

