NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people are wondering what the future of policing will look like after the Derek Chauvin verdicts were announced on Tuesday.
The Justice Department announced on Wednesday plans to launch an investigation into the policing practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.
One day after Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd, many people said while police are doing a good job, they need to be held to a higher standard.
Cedric Alexander, the former Obama policing task force member, talked with NBC News on Wednesday morning about the press release the police department sent out when Floyd’s murder took place.
He said police need to be more transparent moving forward.
The local leaders and lawmakers in Tennessee reacted to the guilty verdict in the former police officer Derek Chauvin.
Metro Police Chief John Drake issued a statement on the verdict on Tuesday night.
“It was abundantly clear to me last May that what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was an atrocious crime committed by a police officer,” Drake said in the statement. “While this afternoon’s verdict properly holds the man responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death accountable, I hope that it creates momentum for communities and law enforcement to meaningfully work together in new ways to strengthen relationships and partnerships for the sake of us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.