NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people are wondering what the future of policing will look like after the Derek Chauvin verdicts were announced on Tuesday.

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday plans to launch an investigation into the policing practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.

One day after Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd, many people said while police are doing a good job, they need to be held to a higher standard.

Cedric Alexander, the former Obama policing task force member, talked with NBC News on Wednesday morning about the press release the police department sent out when Floyd’s murder took place.

He said police need to be more transparent moving forward.

Metro Police Chief John Drake issued a statement on the verdict on Tuesday night.

“It was abundantly clear to me last May that what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was an atrocious crime committed by a police officer,” Drake said in the statement. “While this afternoon’s verdict properly holds the man responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death accountable, I hope that it creates momentum for communities and law enforcement to meaningfully work together in new ways to strengthen relationships and partnerships for the sake of us all.”