NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In light of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict, many people across the country wonder what policing will look like from this point forward.

Nashville’s Fraternal Order of Police said there’s an attempt to paint policing as what people see in Minneapolis, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“There’s bad policemen just like there’s bad mail carriers, just like there’s bad dog catchers,” said John Randels, whose grandson in an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “I think police are afraid to do their jobs because they don’t want to fight their way out of a court system for doing what’s right.”

“We look forward to moving forward, said James Smallwood, president of Nashville’s FOP chapter.

Tennessee lawmakers and local leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict The local leaders and lawmakers in Tennessee reacted to the guilty verdict in the former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Smallwood said even after Chauvin’s guilty verdict, policing won’t change soon.

“I think policing tomorrow is going to be the same thing it was yesterday,” said Smallwood. “It’s going to be good men and women who have decided to take a stand and stand the line between good and evil in their communities.”

Smallwood said they plan to focus on transparency.

He said police focus on getting information like press releases and body camera video from a scene out to the community efficiently.

“Police departments across the country are trying to strike a balance between getting information out in a timeline manner and getting all the information out,” said Smallwood.

After Chauvin’s guilty verdict, Minneapolis Police Department’s press release following George Floyd’s death has circulated social media. People said the police department glossed over the truth using passive language, excluded information and incorrect timing.

“I think the police department there was trying to get the information out in a timely manner and didn’t certainly understand the full scope of the incident that occurred,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood said while George Floyd’s death is a tragedy, it shouldn’t take away from the men and women in blue who lay their lives on the line each day.

“I don’t think we realize how much they are doing that,” said Randels. “They are going out there trying to do their job, make a little money, but try and do service to the community and make it a better place to live.”