NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after his boat exploded at a Hermitage gas station.
It happened on Sunday at the Murphy gas station by the Walmart on Andrew Jackson Parkway.
News4 spoke with Ryan Parris' mother, Beth Gentry, who said he was still in the ICU, but will be moved to a normal room soon.
Gentry was across the street filling up her car when the incident happened.
"We went to look and that's when I realized it was my boys," Gentry said.
Gentry's two sons, Ryan and Riley, were heading to Old Hickory Lake. They stopped at Walmart to get a new battery for the boat and fill up the tank.
Trouble started when Ryan put in the new battery.
"It went from a little flame to engulfing the boat in just minutes or seconds," Gentry said.
That explosion severely burned Ryan. Somehow his brother said he managed to get in his truck and pull the boat away from the gas pumps.
"I was so stunned. I thought he had just died. I was worried about him and he did that," Riley Parris, Ryan's brother said.
Ryan's mother said the explosion burned his face, arms, chest, and hands. He has a mixture of first and second degree burns.
She waited with him until an ambulance got there.
"I mean it's a horrible thing to watch anybody in that much pain, but to see your child, it just takes your breath away," Gentry said.
Ryan was taken to VUMC for his injuries. His mother is thankful he's going to be alright.
"We're just glad he's alive. We're glad that everybody's alive and that his life will go back to being what it was in time," Gentry said.
Gentry said Ryan will have several months of recovery. The family is trying to raise money to pay for medical expenses.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.