NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit will increase the number of trips on certain routes during peak times to help alleviate crowding onboard and promote social distancing and resume collecting fares beginning Sunday.
The fall service changes also include a return to front door boarding practices and resumption of fare collection.
In April, WeGo permitted bus operators to allow rear door boarding and forego collecting fares to better control passenger flow onboard due to COVID-19.
Ongoing work to install operator compartment shields between the bus operator's seat and the front door and the campaign to promote the use of face coverings while riding transit allows the agency to resume front door boarding and fare collection while balancing customer transportation needs and the continued health and safety of bus operators.
Building upon the Saturday+ enhanced scenario introduced earlier this summer, the fall service changes feature additional trips on the following routes to allow for proper social and physical distancing:
- 6 Lebanon – extra trips will be added in at 7:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Weekdays.
- 7 Hillsboro – extra trips will be added in at 6:05 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 8:05 a.m. on Weekdays.
- 55 Murfreesboro – extra trips will be added to the full route to Hickory Hollow throughout the day. Please consult the Route 55 schedule for detailed information.
In addition, the Route 77 Thompson stop at Greentree Terrace Apartments will become a regular stop and be served on all trips. The stops at Radnor Towers and Sidco & Norris will remain flex stops. Customers may request a pickup at these locations by calling 615-862-4646.
All bus routes not mentioned above will continue to operate on the Saturday+ Enhanced schedule put into effect on May 31, including the additional trips operating only from Downtown to the mid-point of routes 22 Bordeaux, 52 Nolensville, 55 Murfreesboro, and 56 Gallatin. More information about that service can be found in this WeGo release from May 26, 2020.
An overview of the new plan is available online and individual route schedules will be available online on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.