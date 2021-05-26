NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is proposing to restore service in the fall to full pre-pandemic levels and make additional improvements in line with the Better Bus Plan.

In the set of proposed changes, riders can expect to see longer service hours, new routes, streamlined routing and more frequent trips on several routes throughout the system.

WeGo Public Transit will hold a public comment period through June 16. During this time, customers will be able to view proposed service changes, participate in virtual meetings to provide comments directly to WeGo staff, or submit feedback via mail, phone, survey and email.

Proposed changes and any changes following public comment will be taken to the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority for approval on June 24. Approved changes will take effect Oct. 3.

Proposed fall service changes include:

Frequency improvements (more trips within the same service hours): 7 Hillsboro, 8 8thAvenue South, 50 Charlotte

New services (new route, more connections): 79 Skyline

Routing improvements (more connections and streamlined service): 5 West End/Bellevue, 17 12thAvenue South, 22 Bordeaux

Expanded service hours (extended morning and evening service): 3 West End/White Bridge, 4 Shelby, 5 West End/Bellevue, 6 Lebanon Pike, 7 Hillsboro, 8 8thAvenue South, 14 Whites Creek, 17 12thAvenue South, 18 Airport, 19 Herman, 22 Bordeaux, 23 Dickerson Road, 28 Meridian, 29 Jefferson, 42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland, 50 Charlotte Pike, 52, Nolensville Pike, 55 Murfreesboro Pike Access, 56 Gallatin Pike.

For additional information, riders can visit the Customer Information Window at WeGo Central, call Customer Care at 615-862-5950 or visit the website.

Virtual public meetings will be held June 8 from 12-1:30 p.m. and June 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. To participate in the virtual public meetings, visit the WeGo Transit website.

Click for information on how to send comments.