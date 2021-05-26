NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is proposing to restore service in the fall to full pre-pandemic levels and make additional improvements in line with the Better Bus Plan.
In the set of proposed changes, riders can expect to see longer service hours, new routes, streamlined routing and more frequent trips on several routes throughout the system.
WeGo Transit riders in the Parkwood neighborhood were upset after bus service in their neighborhood ended. After contacting News4's Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman, service has resumed.
WeGo Public Transit will hold a public comment period through June 16. During this time, customers will be able to view proposed service changes, participate in virtual meetings to provide comments directly to WeGo staff, or submit feedback via mail, phone, survey and email.
Proposed changes and any changes following public comment will be taken to the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority for approval on June 24. Approved changes will take effect Oct. 3.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Sunday, Sept. 13, WeGo Public Transit will increase the number of trips on certain routes during peak times in order…
Proposed fall service changes include:
- Frequency improvements (more trips within the same service hours): 7 Hillsboro, 8 8thAvenue South, 50 Charlotte
- New services (new route, more connections): 79 Skyline
- Routing improvements (more connections and streamlined service): 5 West End/Bellevue, 17 12thAvenue South, 22 Bordeaux
- Expanded service hours (extended morning and evening service): 3 West End/White Bridge, 4 Shelby, 5 West End/Bellevue, 6 Lebanon Pike, 7 Hillsboro, 8 8thAvenue South, 14 Whites Creek, 17 12thAvenue South, 18 Airport, 19 Herman, 22 Bordeaux, 23 Dickerson Road, 28 Meridian, 29 Jefferson, 42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland, 50 Charlotte Pike, 52, Nolensville Pike, 55 Murfreesboro Pike Access, 56 Gallatin Pike.
For additional information, riders can visit the Customer Information Window at WeGo Central, call Customer Care at 615-862-5950 or visit the website.
Virtual public meetings will be held June 8 from 12-1:30 p.m. and June 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. To participate in the virtual public meetings, visit the WeGo Transit website.
Click for information on how to send comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.