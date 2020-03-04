NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All bus service routes have been restored in Nashville after Tuesday’s tornadoes, though some detours and delays will remain in effect, the transit agency announced Wednesday morning.
The WeGo Star train route, which runs from Lebanon to Riverfront Park, will not operate on Wednesday morning due to crews’ ongoing efforts to remove debris and power lines on the tracks.
Operation on all local service bus routes have been restored, though some remain on modified routes. Information on those detours can be found here.
Regional bus service will operate as regularly scheduled, but customers are still asked to plan ahead in the event of delays.
Access continues to accept next day reservations only.
