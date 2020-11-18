NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thanksgiving is about a week away and you may be thinking “What are the best steps to keep me and my family safe?”
If you’re planning to get together with the family for Thanksgiving, health experts said you should be quarantining now.
“Stay away from others and be very, very careful,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
With just eight days left until Thanksgiving, those choosing to go to see family should start taking safety measures.
“Who is going to be there? They’re going to be older people? People with diabetes. Aunt Susie, bad diabetes, Uncle Frank with his lung disease because he’s a long-time smoker. Perhaps those people should either stay away, you should stay away from them,” said Schaffner.
Schaffner said getting tested as close as you can to your travel time is a good idea, but it isn’t foolproof.
“I don’t like to use the word safe because it sounds so absolute,” said Schaffner. “We’re talking about reducing the risk. I got tested, found out about the test results, that would just mean on the day I was tested, I was negative. Could I have turned positive two days later? Yes.”
Another thing to consider, the safety steps while you’re traveling.
“If you’re using a public conveyance, plane, train or bus, try to stay away from other people and, of course, as I always say, wear that mask constantly,” said Schaffner.
Less is more this year.
Health experts advise you to keep gatherings small, no more than 10 people. Also consider having each individual family eat together.
“Kind of have individual family pods so that they all stay together, and then when they get together, they integrate but staying at a distance and wear a mask,” said Schaffner. “It’s all very odd this year, but if we do it carefully this year, next year’s Thanksgiving can be back close to normal.”
Other ideas are to only have one person serve food and use paper plates and plastic ware to reduce the spread of germs.
Health experts also remind you that there should be no hugs or kisses during these gatherings.
