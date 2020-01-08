NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Recent rain is creating quite the stir at Percy Priest Dam. Crews are currently releasing water to keep lake levels where they should be.
With the recent rains across Middle Tennessee, the Army Corps of Engineers is doing water releases from the Percy Priest Dam. You can see the dam when passing on Interstate 40.
Tennessee Valley Authority is also releasing water at several dams across the state, including Fontana, Norris, Cherokee and Douglas dams.
Since the beginning of the year, there has been more than three inches. With another 2-5 inches of rain expected this weekend, the Corps is making sure the lake can handle the additional rain.
A robust storm system will take shape later this week bringing widespread rain into the area. With an already saturated ground, just a few inches of rain will likely lead to more flooding. The usual areas that flood will need to be watched closely this weekend.
Officials said you should be mindful of low-lying areas as water is released. If you come across water covering a road, turn around and don’t drown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.