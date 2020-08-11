NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A beloved Nashville Italian restaurant is coming back by popular demand.
Earlier this year the owner of Café Coco announced they would be closing the restaurant after a 25-year run.
This is the restaurant operated in conjunction with Coco’s Italian Café and Market, which has several locations in town.
After an outpouring of love on social media, a couple from Washington has agreed to buy the restaurant and restore it.
The details are limited now, but they said they plan to reinstall the iconic Café Coco sign, bring back its 24-hour service and add new additions to the menu.
