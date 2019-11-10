NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have obtained arrest warrants against the man who was shot and wounded on Sunday morning in downtown Nashville.
Starolyn Macon Jr., 26, will be charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic assault after he is released from the hospital after being shot near the rear door of Martin’s Bar-B-Que.
Police said Macon confronted his ex-girlfriend as she was being dropped off at Martin’s, where she works. The investigation shows that D’Ante Johnson, 29, had driven his co-worker to work at 10:12 a.m. at the rear entrance. Macon drove up in his Jeep Compass and parked in front of Johnson’s car. Macon exited, walked up to the passenger side of Johnson’s car, and jerked his ex-girlfriend out and onto the pavement. Johnson told Macon to “take it easy.” Macon asked Johnson what he was going to do about it and lifted his shirt and displayed a pistol in his waistband. When Macon reached for his gun in a threatening manner, Johnson told police he pulled his own pistol from a holster and opened fire on Macon. Macon fled toward the entrance of the Hilton Garden Inn before getting into the Jeep and fleeing on Korean Veterans Boulevard to East Nashville where he was stopped by Metro officers at South Fifth Street and Sylvan Street. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds to his torso.
Police said Johnson remained on the scene and used a co-worker’s phone to call 911. Johnson surrendered his gun to police. Macon’s pistol was found in a bush near the motel.
No charges were placed against Johnson, who is listed as the victim in the aggravated assault warrant against Macon.
The results of the investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.