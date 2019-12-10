NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Salvation Army will be opening a warming shelter on Tuesday night for people experiencing homelessness, including couples and pets.
Guests can arrive between 7 p.m.-midnight at the Salvation Army, 631 Dickerson Pike, to stay warm and be transported to a nearby shelter for an overnight stay.
