NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks will be closing the famous walking steps at Percy Warner Park for restoration.
This weekend will be your last chance to climb the steps for six months. Construction begins Monday to renovate the steps.
Jenny Hannon, Executive Director of Friends of Percy Warner Park, said the steps are almost 100 years old. The renovation project will help deal with the erosion around the steps.
Workers will clean up the chipped rock. The biggest part of the project is a storm drain to keep water from getting on the stones.
It will cost $3 million to renovate the steps. It’s part of a $12 million project to make changes to the entire park. All the money is being donated to Friends of Percy Warner Park.
“The park has gotten so much more usage over the last 10, 15 years as Nashville grows,” said Hannon. “I think this is a real opportunity for us to preserve really one of Nashville’s greatest resources.”
The trails around the steps will remain open during the restoration process.
