NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Vice President Al Gore helped kick off a global online event about climate change at Vanderbilt University on Wednesday night.
The event called 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action goes around the clock from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
There are 1,700 locations around the world hosting presentations on what Gore calls “the climate crisis” and the affordable solutions that are already available, including solar and wind technologies and electric vehicles.
“We’re seeing a huge shift toward renewable energy, toward electric vehicles,” said Gore. “Just this past week they broke ground in Chattanooga for the new electric car production by Volkswagen. They’re going to produce worldwide 15 million electric vehicles. A lot of countries, including India, for example, have passed laws saying they’re not going to be able to sell internal combustion engines anymore. We’re seeing ultra-high efficiency in some of these manufacturing operations. So yes, I’m encouraged.”
Gore is a Vanderbilt alum and now a Nashville resident. His Climate Reality Project, which he founded and chairs, partnered with the Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series for Wednesday’s event.
