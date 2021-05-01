NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cleanup efforts continue after March's flooding in Nashville that displaced hundreds of people while taking the lives of a few others.

Even a month after, there is still a ton of work to be done from volunteers. More than 1,700 people reached out for some kind of flood assistance since March, that includes 500 homes.

Of the 500, 350 homes are still needing assistance tonight as Nashville continues to rebuild after another disaster.

"Probably several months until things start getting to normal in the hardest hit neighborhoods," Nicholas Rhyne of Inspiritus said.

The turnout for help since March's flooding has been no surprise to the resilient city that Nashville's become.

"Tennessee as a whole has been one of the greatest states as far as volunteer turnout," Rhyne said.

But the past two weeks have been thin. With more than 300 cases that haven't been completed, the need for volunteers is still strong says Matt Anderson, Disaster Response Lead for Hands on Nashville.

"There is a bit of exhaustion," Anderson told News 4. "We understand that it is hard to be in constant disaster mode."

Anderson is working on four different disasters in Nashville, from the tornado, Christmas bombing, COVID, and severe weather. He knows how important volunteer help is to a long-term recovery.

"There would be a lot of neighbors and fellow citizens unaided if we weren't able to rely on neighbors," Anderson said.

That's the case for Rhyne as well, who took a year off from working, to be a full-time volunteer helping with disaster relief.

"The things that keeps me coming back is helping people get a glimpse that humanity is still out there," Rhyne told News 4. "Kind of encourage people to come one out and be a part of it. We help people rebuild hope in these people's lives that have lost everything in one fell swoop."

To help with VOAD, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, visit www.HON.org.