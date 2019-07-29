NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If the plan comes to fruition, you will see a 1942 steam locomotive engine running through Nashville again.
Donations and volunteers are making it happen with Engine 576 that sat in Centennial Park for years.
In January, the 1942 steam engine was slowly moved from Centennial Park to Nashville’s train museum for a make-over.
The plan is to get the engine running again.
Six moths later and the progress is obvious.
Everyone working to bring it back is a train-loving volunteer.
No one is getting paid to send 2,500-degrees of fired heat into the train to make it go again.
“When you see it sitting still, you’re only getting a small portion of what it truly is and can be,” said Joey Bryan, secretary of the Nashville Steam Preservation Society.
When it moves, it is loud and breath-taking for sight-seers.
“They’re just instantly locked in for as long as it’s around them again,” said Bryan.
The banging and work happening every day gets one step closer for the train to carry passengers through Tennessee again.
“It’s the biggest steam engine in Tennessee that will operating,” said Bryan. “It really is going to be some kind of experience.”
A thought never imagined as it sat for years in Centennial Park.
The hope is the train will be rolling again in 3-4 years.
