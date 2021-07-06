NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced on Tuesday that Tennessee received nearly $6.2 million in AmeriCorps funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs.
These grants will support 1,095 AmeriCorps members across the state to serve with 20 organizations. AmeriCorps members will tackle critical challenges in Tennessee, including tutoring and mentoring children, providing health services, restoring the environment, increasing economic opportunities, and recruiting and managing volunteers.
“National service is an essential part of the solution to many of the toughest problems facing our state,” said Donovan Robertson, Board Chair of Volunteer Tennessee, in a news release. “These AmeriCorps members will meet pressing local needs and strengthen communities as they develop civic and leadership skills to last a lifetime. I congratulate these outstanding organizations and thank all those who serve their communities through AmeriCorps.”
Of the $600 million awarded nationally, $6.2 million will be granted to Volunteer Tennessee, which in turn will award grants to nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. The law creating AmeriCorps gave a key role to states in determining how national service resources are used and in promoting service and volunteering to meet community needs.
AmeriCorps’ unique model means that the grants announced Tuesday will leverage an additional $17.8 million from the private sector, foundations and other sources, further increasing the return on the federal investment.
AmeriCorps will provide over $6 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants in Tennessee. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of around $6,500 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
The recently passed American Rescue Plan includes an additional $1 billion for AmeriCorps. The agency will use this investment to expand national service programs into new communities and increase the opportunity for all Americans to serve their country.
Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through over 21,000 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by disasters and helped thousands of first-generation college students access higher education. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.
Below is a list of 2021 AmeriCorps grants serving Middle Tennessee:
- Teach For America: Nashville-Chattanooga – Funding Awarded: $165,000. Total AmeriCorps Members: 165. Teach For America believes that all children deserve the opportunity to attain an excellent education. They recruit, train and place outstanding teacher leaders into classrooms servicing low-income children throughout Davidson and Hamilton counties.
- Impact America Tennessee – Funding Awarded: $89,572 Total AmeriCorps Members: 8 Impact America – Tennessee AmeriCorps members will implement substantive service-learning projects related to health and economic opportunity throughout Tennessee, primarily around Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. AmeriCorps members will conduct free vision screenings for young children in Head Start and daycare centers; children who fail the screening receive referrals for follow-up care services. Additionally, members will prepare tax returns for low-income households and recruit, train, and manage volunteers serving at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites.
- The Relay New Teacher Pathway – Relay Graduate School of Education – Funding Awarded: $127,165 Total AmeriCorps Members: 145 AmeriCorps members participate in the innovative teacher preparation program, the Relay New Teacher Pathway, in Nashville, and Memphis. AmeriCorps members will be prepared and confined to serve as teachers of record, and the 3,625 historically underserved K-12 students they teach will demonstrate improved academic performance, better attitudes about school and improved behavior and classroom engagement.
- Hands on Nashville – Funding Awarded: $489,000 Total AmeriCorps Members: 31 The Hands of Nashville AmeriCorps Program engages civic-minded individuals in yearlong terms of national service at a local nonprofit, government department or civic agency. Throughout their terms, AmeriCorps members built the capacity of local programs to achieve greater impact while receiving skills and professional development training that help them understand and engage with the nonprofit community.
- THRIVE – Martha O’Bryan Center – Funding Awarded: $218,106 Total AmeriCorps Members: 21 The Martha O’Bryan Center empowers children, youth and adults in poverty to transform their lives through work, education, employment and fellowship. AmeriCorps members serve in one of six program areas: K-8 Youth Education, High School Education, Post-Secondary Success, Adult Education, Family Support and Community Engagement. Members built relationships, tutor, teach, plan curriculum and enrichments, and perform community outreach and engagement.
- Metropolitan Development Housing Agency – Funding Awarded: $97,797 Total AmeriCorps Members: 6 The Metropolitan Development Housing Agency serves the citizens of Nashville, currently providing safe, decent and affordable housing to thousands of families. AmeriCorps members will serve in one of three program areas: Education, Economic Opportunity and Healthy Futures. AmeriCorps members will work with residents to improve job readiness, secure employment, build capacity for independent living and increase health knowledge. Members will also help students to improve their social and emotional skills.
