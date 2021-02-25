NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Government announced a virtual town hall meeting to answer questions and encourage communities of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.

The Metro Public Health Department said 45% of whites older than 70 have been vaccinated, compared to 32% of Blacks over 70.

“That’s why we are going to organize these town hall meetings, so we can meet with people to know where they are and to understand why they are so hesitant,” said Dr. Vladimir Berthaud, Meharry Medical College, Division of Infectious Disease.

The virtual town hall will be hosted Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, state Rep. Harold Love and Dr. Joanna Shaw-Kai Kai will be facilitating questions.