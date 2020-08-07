NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper's office announced a virtual information session in partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools and Operation Andrew Group's United4Hope will be held Thursday, Aug. 13.
The virtual event will from 5-6 p.m. will allow local congregations to learn how to partner with Metro Schools to support students, families and faculty. Click for registration information. All participants must pre-register for the event. Registration closes at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Since 2011, Metro Schools has been collaborating with United4Hope, the education initiative of the Operation Andrew Group. to create and support effective faith-based community partnerships that respect separation of church and state. United4Hope connects Nashville churches and public schools to see Davidson County students thrive and communities transformed through student achievement, staff encouragement, family engagement and in-kind contributions.
The United4Hope initiative aligns with Community Achieves, the MNPS community schools model that seeks an equitable education for all students by focusing on supporting literacy, math, social-emotional learning, and school climate and culture initiatives.
Community partnerships are more important than ever to address the necessary social-emotional, academic, childcare, and meal support needs created by the trauma of the March 2020 tornadoes and COVID-19 pandemic.
“We consider it a privilege to serve our students in Metro Nashville Public Schools,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Schools, said in a news release. “Community partnerships are critical to the work we do as we strive to provide an excellent education to every child, every day. Our schools depend on strong, reliable partnerships with proud organizations that are pillars of our community. I see United4Hope being a key partner, a vital partner, in ensuring that’s happening. Collectively, we can bring about a great change in our community by uniting together to bring hope for our children.”
The Operation Andrew Group (OAG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Nashville, TN. Founded in 2000, OAG serves churches in Middle Tennessee through four initiatives: United4Hope, Oak Project, Leaders in Nashville Connecting (LINC), and UnitedNPrayer.
