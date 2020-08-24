NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A series of virtual community meetings were launched on Monday night to help Metro Police find out what the community wants most out of the next police chief.
Nashville has been looking for a new chief for a couple of months after Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement.
The search has ramped up since he left office last month.
A virtual meeting was held with the public to gauge what issues people care about most.
“Our city needs a chief dedicated to serving diverse communities.”
“The next chief must work hand-in-hand with the COB to provide representation and parity for all communities in Nashville.”
This is a series of four meetings. The next meeting is set for Aug. 31.
