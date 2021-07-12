NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a big win for the future of public space travel on Sunday thanks to Virgin Galactic’s historic flight to the edge of earth’s atmosphere.
Virgin Galactic’s took its maiden voyage to the edge of space and the edge of earth’s atmosphere, but it didn’t do it in the traditional way we normally do.
When we want to go to space, we usually get a rocket and go straight up. Virgin Galactic took the main rocket and put it on a mothership, put it around 40,000 feet into the atmosphere where it was then release. It then continued the rest of its journey, reaching speeds of over 2,500 miles per hour, more than three times the speed of sound, and reached an altitude of 282,000 feet, or just over 53 miles.
To put that into perspective, the International Space Station flies at just over 254 miles.
It wasn’t that high up, but it was right at the end of what is considered space, technically the edge of space is around 62 miles up, but in the United States, you’re considered to be out of earth’s atmosphere around 50 miles. They spent a brief time at that height.
This is good news. If you want to take a trip to space, you might be thinking it would cost billions of dollars, but Virgin Galactic does hope that the more we begin to accomplish flights to space, the more we will start to see these different type of flights and the costs will come down.
