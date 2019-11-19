After the suicide of a 12-year-old girl, a community is calling for a stop to bullying.
A vigil was held outside John F. Kennedy Middle School Tuesday night in memory of Tarhiya Sledge. A community's hoping to fight bullying by telling her story.
Laid out on a pew at Celebration of Life Church, there was mime paint, mascara, brushes and everything Anestra Hillsman needs for the students of her dance ministry.
“I tell them, 'you should be able to feel it from within,'” she said.
Among the great joys of her career has been teaching Tarhiya.
“She was the light," said Hillsman. “She loved God. She loved people. I gave Tarhiya a lead part, because I saw her passion. It was like God showed me. I don’t know why people were so mean to her. I don’t know why she deserved that.”
Family and friends said Tarhiya was struggling with bullies at John F. Kennedy Middle when her parents pulled her from the school.
“We have to learn to put ourselves in other people’s shoes," said Hillsman. "How would you feel if this happened to you, if this happened to your child? We had a baby who didn’t want to live anymore.”
Hillsman said she's so glad to have memories of the performances with Tarhiya and of meeting a little girl with a heart to learn and a natural talent.
“This is the last pair Tarhiya wore," said Hillsman, showing a pair of gloves. “When she put these gloves on, these were a whole other world for her. God is using Tarhiya even though she is not physically here. What she is leaving behind is for everybody to love everybody."
A representative for Metro Schools told News4 in a statement:
"We were saddened to learn of the death of a student within the MNPS family. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. Support teams were deployed to schools affected to help students and faculty impacted by this tragic death. Due to student privacy protections, we are unable to provide specific information about the student or the circumstances leading to their death."
