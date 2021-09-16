NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time News4 was able to see the moments when security guards at a downtown bar held a 22-year-old Smyrna man to the ground in a cell phone video shot by a bystander.

Metro Police said last month officers responded to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row after reports of a fight. Staff told police Dallas Jordan Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave the bar when he started fighting security. Police said security pulled him to the ground and held him to the floor.

Metro Police said when they got to the scene, Barrett was unresponsive on the floor and they began CPR. Police said paramedics took over when they got to the bar and transported Barrett to the hospital where he died.

Tammy Barrett, Dallas Barrett’s mom, said after one month they have heard nothing because the case is still under investigation. It wasn’t until Thursday she saw a screen shot of a video shot by a bystander and identified the person in it as her son.

In the video you can see Barrett’s last moments. At one point at least five security guards try to restrain Barrett and his friend.

Someone in the video says, “He can breathe, he’s fine.”

“My oldest son called me and told me I need to get to Vanderbilt right away,” Tammy Barrett said.

She said her son, who they called DJ, was sweet, down to earth and trying to make his way in the music industry.

“I’ve been told that he was held down,” Tammy Barrett said. “I don’t know if it was one minute, seven minutes, 10 minutes, whatever. I’ve heard different reports of that.”

She said she’s heard nothing from investigators. She said police haven’t returned the clothes or bracelet he was wearing.

Following her son’s death, she wants to see changes in downtown Nashville.

“A lot of other people have reached out to me about family members or friends or whatever that have been treated unfairly by security guards in downtown Nashville,” Tammy Barrett said. “We’ve got to make some changes to that. It’s out of hand.”

Metro Police said the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. The medical examiner’s office said the autopsy report is still pending and can take up to 10 weeks.