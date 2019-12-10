NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman accused of trying to run over a crossing guard because she got impatient with school traffic has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Video posted on Facebook by Lushay Cooper shows Matasha Hodges behind the wheel outside Hull Jackson Montessori Magnet School. You can see the car inch forward, pushing the crossing guard into the middle of the road. Eventually the crossing guard lets her through and the car speeds off. The crossing guard said Hodges threatened casualties at the school.
Hodges has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.